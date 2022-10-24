PotCoin Market Capitalization Tops $575,746.55 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $575,746.55 and $1,200.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00032318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.71 or 0.00276200 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000751 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005252 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017429 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

