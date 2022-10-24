Polygon (MATIC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $610.22 Million

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.78 billion and approximately $610.22 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,460.38 or 0.28314501 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011059 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polygon is blog.polygon.technology. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
