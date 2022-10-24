Pocket Network (POKT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0712 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $72.58 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars.

