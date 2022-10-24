Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $76.61 million and $83,567.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00268455 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00093722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066766 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,349,882 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

