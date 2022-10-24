Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 2.1 %

HON traded up $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.61. 105,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $192.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.54.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

