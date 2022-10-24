Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 5,880 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 760,056 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.31. 1,851,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,820,953. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

