Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,157 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. TheStreet upgraded Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of WMT traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $139.52. 163,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,260,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $378.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.98. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

