Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 82,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.54. 154,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,190,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

