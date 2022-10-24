Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 932 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 144,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,420,139. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.