Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,956 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,553 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 52,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.34. 50,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

