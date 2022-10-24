Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $526,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.2 %

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UNH traded up $6.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.96. 113,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,566. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.00 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average of $513.91. The firm has a market cap of $505.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

