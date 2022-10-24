Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $153.64. 194,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,450. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.14.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

