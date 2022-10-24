Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,795,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 87.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,871,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,336,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $305.15. 91,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,560,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $315.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

