Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 393 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 2.5 %

DHR traded up $6.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $250.78. The stock had a trading volume of 124,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,446. The company has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Danaher’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

