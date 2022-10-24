Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 2,603 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

BATS JPHY traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,093 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

