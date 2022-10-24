PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Stake Lowered by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $447,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $2,640,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $2,979,000.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

MFUS opened at $36.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.23 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.