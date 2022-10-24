Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 3.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.
Phillips 66 Price Performance
Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.
Phillips 66 Company Profile
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
Featured Stories
