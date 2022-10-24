Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises about 3.5% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.65. 36,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,776. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.