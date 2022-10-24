PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
PGT Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of PGTI opened at $20.57 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $400,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.
