PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

PGT Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of PGTI opened at $20.57 on Thursday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $15.42 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $406.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,489,827.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PGT Innovations news, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $104,174.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,142.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $43,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,364,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,827.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,746 shares of company stock valued at $400,695 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 102.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

