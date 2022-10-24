Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bonness Enterprises Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Pfizer by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $44.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

