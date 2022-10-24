Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Head to Head Contrast

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI – Get Rating) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.81% -20.60% Oncternal Therapeutics -1,086.66% -46.73% -43.61%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $7.81 million 1.05 -$8.99 million ($1.02) -0.39 Oncternal Therapeutics $4.32 million 11.81 -$31.33 million ($0.78) -1.23

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Oncternal Therapeutics. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petros Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.65%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Oncternal Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petros Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on men's health therapeutics. The company engages in the commercialization and development of Stendra, an PDE-5 inhibitor prescription medication for the treatment of erectile dysfunction (ED). It also develops and commercializes H100, a patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. The company markets its line of ED products in the form of vacuum erection device products. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins. It is also developing ONCT-808, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells (CAR-T) product candidate that targets ROR1; and ONCT-534, a dual-action androgen receptor inhibitor product candidate for the treatment of castration-resistant prostate and other androgen receptor-driven cancers. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has license agreements with the Regents of the University of California; Georgetown University; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; Shanghai Pharmaceutical (USA) Inc.; and University of Tennessee Research Foundation. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration with Celularity Inc. to evaluate placental derived-cellular therapies targeting ROR1. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.