Peterson Wealth Management Invests $777,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.0% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $127.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $304.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.77. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

