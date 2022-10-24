Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PPL. CSFB decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.17.

TSE PPL traded down C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$43.84. 564,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,154. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$47.36. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$37.02 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$3.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders purchased a total of 252 shares of company stock worth $10,343 in the last ninety days.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

