PancakeSwap 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.65 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00022739 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $634.02 million and approximately $26.65 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 337,653,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,057,085 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

