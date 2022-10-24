PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PACW. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $21.98 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $707,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

