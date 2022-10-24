Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 640,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,038. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Premier Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 154.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 226,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 233.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 209,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,907,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

