Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issues Earnings Results

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.47 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 35.82% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ PPBI traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 640,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,038. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $45.24.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.72%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.
