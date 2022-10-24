OTR Global Upgrades Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) to Mixed

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

GOOS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Canada Goose Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Canada Goose by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

