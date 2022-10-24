Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Acquires C$13,500.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,895,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,501,816.86.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Robert Wares bought 24,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Robert Wares bought 150,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Robert Wares purchased 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$8,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$33,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Robert Wares acquired 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Robert Wares purchased 142,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$49,162.50.

Shares of CVE:OM traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.26. 309,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,504. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$0.69.

Separately, Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Metals from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

