Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2022

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on the stock.

Organization of Football Prognostics Trading Up 1.0 %

GOFPY opened at 5.98 on Monday.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

(Get Rating)

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

