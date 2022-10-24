O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $761.72

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $761.72 and last traded at $761.19, with a volume of 1586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $744.07.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $763.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $716.29 and its 200 day moving average is $678.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.63 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,337,691. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

