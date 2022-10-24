Orbler (ORBR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.13 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $6.26 or 0.00032488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $2.13 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,455.80 or 0.28310905 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00011057 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

