Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,411 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $118,430,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Oracle by 78.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,078,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $254,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $72.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day moving average is $72.13. The company has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

