Ontology Market Cap Achieves $183.73 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $183.73 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.61 or 0.06914731 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081743 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00060524 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00024971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

