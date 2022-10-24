Once Capital Management LLC Has $781,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Once Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,685.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.0% of Once Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 900.0% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 1,110.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $28.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,567,551. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.24.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

