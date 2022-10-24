Once Capital Management LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Once Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Roblox makes up approximately 2.8% of Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 8.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $82,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,170,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,254,478.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,460,362 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

RBLX traded down $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.14. 195,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,827,492. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.28. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

