Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a payout ratio of 178.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.03. 2,194,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,673. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 264.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Stories

