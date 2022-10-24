Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.59

Shares of Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.59 and last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 404843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Obsidian Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.47.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.