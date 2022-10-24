ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) vs. Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Head to Head Analysis

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) and Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

ObsEva has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ObsEva and Amicus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ObsEva $20.11 million 0.74 -$58.38 million ($0.78) -0.25 Amicus Therapeutics $305.51 million 10.14 -$250.46 million ($0.99) -11.15

Analyst Recommendations

ObsEva has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ObsEva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for ObsEva and Amicus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ObsEva 0 3 2 0 2.40 Amicus Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60

ObsEva currently has a consensus price target of $8.40, indicating a potential upside of 4,288.71%. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given ObsEva’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ObsEva is more favorable than Amicus Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares ObsEva and Amicus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ObsEva N/A -173.60% -53.86% Amicus Therapeutics -87.50% -102.55% -32.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.1% of ObsEva shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amicus Therapeutics beats ObsEva on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women. The company is also involved in developing Ebopiprant, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age; and Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization. ObsEva SA was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data. It also develops AT-GAA, a novel treatment paradigm for Pompe disease; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; CLN3, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single intrathecal administration of an AAV serotype AT-GTX-502 gene therapy in patients with CLN3; and CDKL5, a gene on the X-chromosome encoding the CDKL5 protein that regulates the expression of essential proteins for normal brain development. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Nationwide Children's Hospital; University of Pennsylvania; and GlaxoSmithKline. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

