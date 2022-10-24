Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.98

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 1.98 and last traded at 1.98, with a volume of 30847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 2.05.
A number of research firms have commented on OTLY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Oatly Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.43 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 10.30.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of 3.51.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 122.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oatly Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Oatly Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
