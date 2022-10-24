Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Achieves $299.28 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 24th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $299.28 million and $24.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,027,383,223 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05916596 USD and is up 0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $23,173,217.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

