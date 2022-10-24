Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Profile

NVS opened at $76.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

