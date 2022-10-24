Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $114.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.38.

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

NTRS opened at $78.73 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,826,014,000 after acquiring an additional 260,843 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,388,000 after acquiring an additional 352,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,138,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,248,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,814,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,626,000 after buying an additional 72,434 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

