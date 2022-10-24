Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 147,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,358,495 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,772.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nomura by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new stake in Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nomura by 449.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 161,313 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

