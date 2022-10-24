Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,686,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 29,248,453 shares.The stock last traded at $4.26 and had previously closed at $4.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0136 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 8.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 371,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 94,898 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

