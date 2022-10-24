Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Price Target Cut to $6.50

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 55.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.29.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.18 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.