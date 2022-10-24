Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 49,299 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 993,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,299 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. 641,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,379,234. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

