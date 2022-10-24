Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 359.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after buying an additional 721,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,177. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.19. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

