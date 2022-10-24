Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,228 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $42,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COP traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $162.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

