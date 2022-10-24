Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.89 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $294,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BLK stock traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $611.48. 37,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $631.40 and its 200-day moving average is $640.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

