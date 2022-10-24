Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $69,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEP traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.99. The company had a trading volume of 119,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,191,607. The firm has a market cap of $243.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.15.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

