Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 65.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $161.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,883. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.44.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.64, for a total transaction of $420,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,336,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,912 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,870. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

